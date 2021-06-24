Expand / Collapse search
Nationwide eviction moratorium extended by CDC for 30 days

By Ashraf Khalil
Published 
News
Associated Press

Various cities halting evictions amid mass business closures during pandemic

Many living paycheck-to-paycheck were left wondering how their rent and other expenses will be payed as their incomes dwindled.

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for 30 days to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30.

RELATED: Airbnb bans certain new listings as COVID-19 eviction moratorium set to end

The White House had acknowledged Wednesday that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of off-ramp to make the transition without massive social upheaval.

RELATED: More than 4M Americans fear eviction as federal moratorium expires at end of month

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were "always intended to be temporary."