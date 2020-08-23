National Wellness Month, 6 self-care essentials with The Go-To Girlfriend

1. Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer is a rich, nourishing moisturizer that works well for dry and normal skin:

Why Olay? The moisturizer provides immediate and long-lasting hydration, softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles and visibly firms skin with plumping hydration.

Ingredients: All of our Olay Regenerist products in the red jars address womens’ top skin concerns, including fine lines, dryness, uneven skin tone, and visible pores because they contain: Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) – This is such a hard-working and exciting ingredient because it regenerates surface cells and strengthens skin’s natural moisture barrier. Plus, it’s both hydrating and soothing!

Hyaluronic Acid & Glycerin- both potent hydrators

Protects your skin’s natural barrier so that it can keep irritants out and hydration in!

Avoids oils like coconut oil which is known for clogging the pores, and use products that are non-comedogenic to avoid clogged pores and breakouts.

Available on Olay.com for under $30, or check out your local retailer for curbside pickup! *LIP CARE

2. Vaseline Lip Therapy (sticks)

The Soothing Power You Trust from Vaseline is now in a stick!

Vaseline Lip Therapy is available in convenient sticks in four varieties: Original, Rosy Lips, Aloe Vera, Cocoa Butter

Find Vaseline Lip Therapy Products in your local Walmart, local value stores such as Dollar Tree, Dollar General, and 99 Cent Stores, and independent retailers.

Great for on-the-go (home, work, car, gym bag, diaper bag, etc.) so stock up today

MOVING ON TO TAKING CARE OF ONE OF THE MOST TALKED ABOUT PARTS OF THE BODY...

Advertisement

*HAND CARE

3. Lifebuoy Total 10 Handwash ($2.97)

Lifebuoy, the world’s leading hygiene soap brand, is now available in the U.S.!

Lifebuoy Total 10 Handwash contains a unique formula that lathers into a rich, creamy foam. It deeply cleanses with a soothing scent that leaves your hands feeling cleansed and refreshed.

Exclusively at Walmart. Already priced affordably and right now you can save $1.00 on Lifebuoy with the Ibotta app

Lifebuoy, trusted by millions of people around the world for over 100 years, and now available at your local Walmart

*ALL OVER BODY CARE

4. Dove Nourishing Body Care

Dove Nourishing Body Care is beautifully-fragranced, long-lasting, moisturization that will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth from head to toe.

Available in two varieties: Beauty Cream and Rich Nourishment Cream

Dove Nourishing Body Care is an everyday affordable luxury. You can find it at your local Dollar General, Dollar tree, and Family Dollar.

It is great for face, hands, and body and offers 24-hour moisturization!

It’s portable and great for on-the-go (home, work, car, gym bag, diaper bag, etc.)

Grab one (or two or three!) today to have on hand whenever you might need it!

*NUTRITION & WELLNESS

5. Built Bar

As part of their recent rebrand, Built Brands introduced new and improved versions of their premium protein bars - Built Bar.

Upgrades to the texture now give them a creamy, not chewy finish that melts in your mouth.

Built Bar is made for the consumer who is mindful of what they put in their body. They are low calorie and high protein, and also free of gluten, artificial flavoring, preservatives & coloring, and non-GMO.

With flavors that their active consumer base helped curate, their new permanent flavors, along with the old favorites, are bound to become mainstays in your cabinet as a healthy alternative the whole family will love.

New permanent flavors include:

Caramel Brownie (130cals, 17g protein, 4g sugar)

Cookies 'n Cream (130cals, 17g protein, 4g sugar)

Lemon Almond Cheesecake (160cals,18g protein, 4g sugar)

Apple Almond Crisp (160cals, 18g protein, 4g sugar)

Carrot Cake with Walnuts (160cals, 18g protein, 4g sugar)

Cherry Barica (130 cals, 17g protein, 4g sugar

6. DAVIDsTEA

Feel Good Sachet Tea Wheel ($34)

Ritualize your wellness with 36 ready-to steep sachets. With superfoods, adaptogens and natural remedy ingredients, discover flavored, favorite teas blended with self-care in mind.

Includes: Bed of Roses, Buddha’s Blend, Cold 911, Detox, Echinacea Shield, Headache Halo, Japanese Sencha, Lemon Cayenne Cleanse, Peachy Clean, Peppermint Amour, Super Ginger and Tulsi Tranquility.

FOR MORE INFO GO TO THEGOTOGIRLFRIEND.COM