National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado touched down in Grays Harbor County

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph touched down in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning.

The tornado felled a few trees in a remote area of Moclips Highway.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The National Weather Service in Seattle is working with local authorities to determine whether a tornado touched down in Grays Harbor County over the weekend.

According to NWS Seattle, at about 4:40 a.m. Saturday, radar indicated a rotation southwest of Neilton in Grays Harbor County that was capable of producing a tornado.

About 40 minutes later, a Quinault Nation deputy reported multiple trees down along Moclips Highway.

NWS meteorologists say they don't have enough information to determine whether a tornado touched down, and whether it knocked down the trees on Moclips Highway.

Tornadoes are rare in Western Washington, but this is the time of year when they're more likely to occur.

If anyone has more damage reports or photos from the area, they're asked to contact NWS Meteorologist Reid Wolcott at reid.wolcott@noaa.gov.