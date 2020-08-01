National Girlfriends Day with The Go-To Girlfriend

August 1st is National Girlfriends Day so The Go-To Girlfiend, Sadie Murray shares below some fabulous finds for our feminine friends.

FUN GIFT IDEAS FOR YOUR GIRLFRIENDS

1. RAISE A GLASS TO YOUR FRIENDSHIP

Cupcake Vineyards LightHearted Wine

New Cupcake LightHearted only has 80 calories, 8% alcohol by volume, and less than 1 gram of sugar per 5 oz. serving.

Cupcake LightHearted is the first of its kind. It even has fewer calories than leading hard seltzers but doesn’t compromise on taste.

The wine is bright and bursting with refreshing fruit-forward flavors. Thanks to its lower calories and alcohol content, it complements an active lifestyle. Cupcake LightHearted brings full flavor to all of life’s lighter moments…at the beach, on the trail, after your run or wherever life takes you. Cupcake LightHearted is available in four aromatic varietals: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rosé and Pinot Noir. There is a varietal to pair with any taste for any occasion.

Grocery stores nationwide or CupcakeLightHearted.com ($9.99 per bottle)

2. GIVE THE GIFT OF GREAT SKIN

Goodhabit Rescue Me Glow Potion Oil Serum ($80 available on Goodhabitskin.com)

This triple-layered elixir combines the powerful effects of an oil, serum and essence into one do-it-all formula, while our proprietary BLU5 technology minimizes and helps prevent future signs of aging caused by artificial blue light. The top layer is packed with antioxidant-rich oils that infuse skin with moisture, while repairing damage, restoring elasticity, and imparting a rejuvenated look and feel. The serum phase helps prevent water loss, locks in hydration, and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier. The rejuvenating essence phase plumps up ﬁne lines, fades dark spots, and provides intense hydration. Instantly, skin looks and feels smoother, softer, and more hydrated with a radiant glow.

3. GET CUTE MATCHING PJ’S + ACCESSORIES FOR GIRLS TRIPS

JCPENNEY

JCPenney has a variety of gifts for every personality at amazing prices. For your favorite gal pal and travel buddy, enjoy perfectly size crossbody purses from Liz Claiborne and St. John’s Bay in these on-trend floral patterns. Or, opt for a matching PJ set like this Ambrielle short sleeve set that silky soft and stylish.

Are you both obsessed with the latest makeup looks and trends? Store your brushes in matching holders featuring cut and uplifting phrases. While many stores have reopened, JCPenney is also offering Buy Online Pick Up in Store as well as curbside pick-up in select locations.

4. SHOP FOR A CAUSE: WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN

RYKA “fEMPOWER” SNEAKERS

Calling all you powerful ladies! Ryka, the ultimate Made For Women sneaker brand, has recently added the Defiance to their elite fEMPOWER collection. This closet of athletic footwear is designed to empower women to live aloud and make their voices heard. The luxe engineered mesh, anatomical precise-return and lightweight reZorb technology will also make this walking shoe a must-have for you summer sneaker line-up. Rocking the summer peach color will add a fun pop to your athleisure style and it is available for under $100!

5. SPLURGE ON SOME ME-TIME BEAUTY TREATMENTS

Alpyn Beauty

Calming Midnight Mask with Melatonin & Wild Dandelion ($68, Sephora.com)

Wild crafted skincare brand from Jackson Hole, WY. Sustainable, vegan, and organic.

Overnight treatment melts into skin, delivering an immediate glass-like finish, and works overtime, while you sleep, to calm, soothe, hydrate, and repair, leaving you fully recharged when you wake up! Mega-dose of hyaluronic acid and fights the signs of aging with bakuchiol, nature’s non-irritating alternative to retinol.

MUTHA

MUTHA Body Butter ($95)

When founder Hope Smith couldn’t find a quality product to help prevent stretch marks, she started experimenting at home and crafting what is now MUTHA™ Body Butter. 5% of sales from MUTHA purchases go to midwife and nurse education programs where maternal mortality rates are the highest. Line includes body butter, body oil, and face oil.

Crafted with 100% of natural origin ingredients, MUTHA™ Body Butter is a whipped trifecta of shea, cocoa, and mango butters, vitamins, fatty acids, and pure seed extracts. It delivers intense yet lightweight moisture with subtle notes of citrus. Organic & non-irritating.

For more from The Go-To Girlfriend, click here.