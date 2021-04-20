1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Stop & Shop on Long Island: Cops

One person has been killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, according to police. A search for the gunman is underway.

The shooting happened inside a manager's office Tuesday morning, upstairs from the shopping floor.

Nassau County Police have identified Gabriel DeWitt Wilson as a person of interest. He is approximately 30-year-old, about 6'2" tall. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. He was last seen headed westbound on Hempstead Turnpike.

DeWitt Wilson had been employed at the store. It was unclear whether he was still employed.

A 49 -year-old man was killed in the shooting at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, said police at a news conference. Two other people who were injured are being treated at a local hospital.

Advertisement

More than 150 police officers descended on the scene and are searching for the shooter.

"There has been an active shooter incident at a West Hempstead Stop & Shop. Police are canvassing the area and schools nearby have been notified to lock down and secure their buildings. Nassau County PD is asking all area residents to remain indoors. Suspect is not yet apprehended," said County Spokesperson Christine Geed.

SkyFox is over the area where several ambulances appear to be on standby and nearby parking lots appear to be blocked off.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

With the Associated Press