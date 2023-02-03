Narcan vending machines will be installed at Tacoma library

A new vending machine that carries Narcan is going to be installed at a Tacoma library this month.

Tacoma Public Library is partnering with Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project to install the machine which will supply free naloxone, a medication commonly known as NARCAN that can reverse an overdose from opioids.

The vending machine will be located in the Moore Library at 215 South 56th Street.

"Naloxone is a harm reduction tool that can reverse an opioid overdose. With this opportunity to expand our community’s access to this lifesaving (yet safe) opioid reversal medication, we hope to reduce opioid overdose deaths in our community," stated Library Director Kate Larsen.

Doses of naloxone has been available to Tacoma Public Library staff to respond to overdoses happening in libraries.

The Department of Health and Tacoma Needle Exchange will be traiingin staff on how to recognize the signs of an overdose and how to administer naloxone.