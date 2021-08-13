Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
6
Air Quality Alert
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 3:45 PM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Skamania County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast

Nanci Griffith, Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter, dead at 68

Published 
Updated 19 hours ago
Entertainment
FOX News

Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like "Love at the Five and Dime" celebrated the South, has died. She was 68.

A statement from her management company on Friday confirmed her death, but no cause was provided.

"It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing," Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

Nanci Griffith

FILE - Nanci Griffith during The ACLU Freedom Concert and After Party at Avery Fisher Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

RELATED: Rabbi-turned-comedian Jackie Mason dies at 93

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.

She won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for "Other Voices, Other Rooms."

Griffith was also known for her recording of "From a Distance," which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune.

That cover appeared on her first major label release, "Lone Star State of Mind" in 1987.
 