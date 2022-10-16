Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered

The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately.

The wildfire is burning nine miles northeast of Camas, and broke containment. Anyone living within 3.5 miles is under a Level 3 evacuation, meaning they must leave immediately.

Anyone within 4.5 miles is under Level 2, meaning ‘get set,’ and anyone within 5.5 miles is under Level 1, meaning ‘get ready.’

According to fire officials, the Nakia Creek Fire has scorched 156 acres and is 10% contained, previously at 20% before it broke containment.

Officials also say that, even if you are not in the evacuation zone, if you are nearby enough, you should make preparations just in case.

Deputies are on scene with firefighters, and are working with American Red Cross to open a shelter location in Washougal.