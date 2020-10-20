NAACP calls for firing of Seattle Public Schools Superintendent

Tuesday, The Seattle King County NAACP called for the firing of Seattle Public Schools Superintendent, Denise Juneau.

Officials with the NAACP say Juneau is not helping African American students or faculty to succeed. The NAACP says it filed an official complaint to the district in the summer listing nearly two dozen issues. Including what they say is a purging of administrators of color.

“We have been working diligently with the school district, several superintendents before. Denise Juneau does not serve our community. In fact, I don’t think she cares about the black community,” said Gerald Hankerson with the NAACP.

Seattle Public Schools did not speak on camera.

However, they provided a statement outlining data, programs and examples of what they call “the district’s unwavering commitment to racial justice in public education.”

The document includes about two dozen examples which include things like increased hiring of staff of color, a focus on ethnic studies, and creating an office which focuses on African American male achievements.