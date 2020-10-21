Mychal Kendricks signed to Seahawks practice squad

Expand / Collapse search

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Running back Tevin Coleman #26 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by linebacker Mychal Kendricks #56 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Par

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday the team has re-signed a familiar face, linebacker Mychal Kendricks, to the practice squad.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Wednesday morning which the Seahawks later confirmed.

Kendricks was with Seahawks for two seasons, but the team didn't re-sign him in the offseason.

The 30-year-old could help fill a void at the linebacker spot after Bruce Irvin suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Kendricks is still awaiting sentencing in an insider trading case.

The Seahawks also moved Damarious Randall from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Randall will take the spot of safety Lano Hill who was moved to IR with a back inury.