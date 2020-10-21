Mychal Kendricks signed to Seahawks practice squad

article

The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday the team has re-signed a familiar face, linebacker Mychal Kendricks, to the practice squad.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Wednesday morning which the Seahawks later confirmed.

Kendricks was with Seahawks for two seasons, but the team didn't re-sign him in the offseason.

The 30-year-old could help fill a void at the linebacker spot after Bruce Irvin suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Kendricks is still awaiting sentencing in an insider trading case.

The Seahawks also moved Damarious Randall from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Randall will take the spot of safety Lano Hill who was moved to IR with a back inury.