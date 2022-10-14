Murray, Smiley agree to town hall in Seattle

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray on Friday declined a formal debate in Seattle with Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley, and instead agreed to appear in a town hall forum that will air exclusively on KIRO-TV.

The announcement came after months of negotiations between the Washington State Debate Coalition and Murray’s campaign for a live debate produced by the larger group of media outlets. The coalition, of which FOX 13, KOMO 4, KING 5, KIRO 7, KCTS 9-Crosscut, TVW, KUOW and The Seattle Times are all members, had been working with both campaigns for a debate Oct. 25 at Pigott Auditorium on the Seattle University campus. Smiley’s campaign quickly agreed to the Oct. 25 debate, and pledged to participate whether Murray does or not.

In addition to the town hall on KIRO 7, Murray and Smiley will meet publicly Oct. 23, for a candidate forum in Spokane. Neither event is billed as a formal "debate." However, the debate coalition is co-producing the Spokane forum with other organizations, allowing FOX 13 and other Seattle-based media outlets to share that with their audiences. FOX 13 airs debates on KCPQ FOX 13 and our duopoly station KZJO FOX 13+. Debates also appear on the FOX 13 livestream at www.fox13seattle.com, and on our mobile apps.

In a statement, a Murray campaign spokesperson said, "Senator Murray wanted to make sure there was an opportunity in Seattle for voters to see there's a clear choice in this election. While our campaign did encourage KIRO 7 to allow all Seattle stations to have equal access, we are glad that Washington state press will have full access to the town hall and that all Washington state TV and radio outside the Seattle DMA will have access to a live simulcast."

FOX 13 will cover the town hall at KIRO 7 as a news event, and also run the full slate of debates produced by the Washington State Debate Coalition, including: