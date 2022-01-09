Murder suspect shot, killed by Pierce Co. deputies during traffic stop

article

Pierce County deputies shot and killed a domestic violence murder suspect during a traffic stop near Buckley.

At 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Buckley Police say officers were dispatched to reports that a woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend, who immediately drove off. Before those officers got there, Pierce County deputies saw the suspect vehicle speeding nearby.

Unable to pursue the car, deputies deployed stop sticks to slow it down while they followed behind and waited to develop probable cause.

At 12:20 a.m., Buckley Police found the woman and confirmed she was dead. The deputies following the suspect then had probable cause to pull him over.

Just two minutes later, deputies reported shots fired. Deputies shot and killed the suspect in his vehicle. The SWAT Team arrived on scene shortly after and confirmed the suspect was dead.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is now investigating the incident.

