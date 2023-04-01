Murdaugh family keepsake purchased at auction was gifted to Buster, lawyer says

A Murdaugh family keepsake that was purchased at a Georgia auction last week was gifted to Buster Murdaugh by a stranger who thought he should have it, his lawyer told Fox News Digital.

The item, a white visor, belonged to Buster's slain brother, Paul Murdaugh, who had worn it in a family video recorded days before his murder, attorney Jim Griffin said.

On March 23, Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia, hawked the visor along with hundreds of other family possessions taken from Moselle, the sprawling hunting estate in South Carolina , where Paul, 22, and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were shot to death.

"She sent me an email and said she bought it, and it’s been weighing on her heart and that it should really go to Buster, and asked if he wanted it. And he does," Griffin, who defended Buster's disgraced father, Alex Murdaugh, at his murder trial. said of the purchaser of the visor.

The woman is shipping the visor to Griffin, who will deliver it to Buster. "It was really kind of her do it. It's good to know there's humanity out there," he added.

Alex, 54, was convicted in March in the double slaying of his wife and son on June 9, 2021, and sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.

At the trial, jurors were shown a cellphone video of Paul wearing the white visor and beaming, as he carried a sheet cake to his father at the family's Edisto Beach house. Family and friends, who gathered for the Memorial Day weekend celebration, can be heard singing "Happy Birthday" to the fallen patriarch.

Buster had a chance to remove his property from Moselle before the auction, but his lawyer said, "Obviously, there were things that were overlooked."

Earlier this week, Savannah, Georgia, native Dawn Martin told Fox Carolina that she bought two cameras and a bag of memory cards at the auction.

She was stunned to discover that the cards were filled with hundreds of photos from Murdaugh family vacations — including Alex scuba diving and Paul holding up hogs and deer he had hunted.

"It's changed me. I can't unsee it. I never imagined that I would be the owner of [these] things and have a glimpse into a private view of their life," she told the local station. "The images told a story."

Martin said she hasn't decided yet what she will do with the photos.

"It looks like she's probably going to market them," Griffin said.

The peculiar auction featured bedsheets, monogrammed tumblers and a custom leather sofa set and attracted many true-crime fans who wanted to own a piece of the sordid and tragic saga.

The 1,700-acre Islandton property sold the same day of the auction for $3.9 million to buyers James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley.

Buster will get $530,000, and the remainder of the proceeds will be divvied up among creditors — including plaintiffs in the 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Alex has insisted he's innocent and plans to appeal the verdict.

