Multiple wildfires burning in Eastern Washington



Crews in Eastern Washington are working to get multiple wildfires under control this week.

The fires have burned thousands of acres, as of Thursday morning.

Cow Canyon Fire

On Wednesday evening, crews with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources responded to a wildfire near Ellensburg.

As of 1 a.m. Thursday, the fire grew from 200 acres to 1,500 acres throughout the night.

About 50 residences are threatened.

The Yakima County Emergency Management said Level 3 "go now" evacuations are in place for a 1.5 radius from the intersection of Malloy Road and North Wenas.

The fire is 0% contained cause is still unknown.

Anyone who is displaced can call the American Red Cross at 509-457-1690.

An emergency shelter is available at the Selah Civic Center.

Williams Lake Fire

A fire near Cheney, in Spokane County, has prompted Level 3 evacuation orders on Wednesday afternoon.

The Williams Lake Fire is about 3,200 acres in size and 0% contained.

It has threatened about 400 structures.

The evacuation order is from Martin Road to Long Road, Cheney Plaza to Williams Lake Road, east of Rock lake Road.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Red Cross volunteers opened a shelter at Cheney High School for evacuees.

Vantage Highway Fire

A fire that has been burning since Monday afternoon in Vantage is 25% contained, fire officials said.

As of Wednesday, the fire has burned 17,000 acres.

The fire prompted a Level 3 evacuation notice for some residents, but it was lifted on Tuesday.

Four structures have been lost in the fire, according to officials.

Vantage Highway will remain closed until at least 3 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire Evacuation Levels

When wildfires start, officials and authorities will begin issuing evacuation orders.

Below are Washington's three evacuation levels:

Level 1: Residents are informed that danger is in the area and evacuations are voluntary.

Level 2: There is significant danger in the area and residents should be prepared to evacuate.

Level 3: Residents are under "go now" evacuation orders and should leave immediately.



