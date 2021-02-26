Multiple vehicle crash on SB I-5 involving jack-knifed semi-truck causing major back-up

Crews are working to clear a multiple vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on southbound I-5 near Tacoma and Lakewood.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday. A jack-knifed semi-truck is facing perpendicular to southbound lanes of southbound I-5 lanes, north of 84th St. between Tacoma and Lakewood.

WSP Trooper Ryan Burke says the crash has turned into a fatality. No information has been released yet about the victim in the crash. One female was reported trapped in her vehicle and crews worked to remove her. Her condition is unknown.

Traffic has been diverted to 72nd St., exit 129 for the detour route. At 6 p.m. WSDOT Tacoma says one lane has reopened. Drivers can expect delays as WSP investigates the collision. The cause of the crash unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.