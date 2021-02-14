Multiple racers, including Ryan Newman, involved in Daytona 500 crash

article

Sixteen cars, including one driven by racer Ryan Newman, were involved in a major crash during lap 14 of the Daytona 500.

In video posted by NASCAR, some cars were seen crashing into the wall while others were pushed into the grass.

It was one year ago that the world watched as Newman's No. 6 race car crashed into a wall during the last lap of the Daytona 500, sending the car flipping into the air and catching fire as it landed on its roof.

This time, he walked out of the car, appearing to be uninjured.

Shortly after the crash, the track was cleared because of a lightning delay.

"Thunderstorms are forecast for the Daytona International Speedway area including lightning. We advise you to secure items at campsites. Please take necessary precautions," the Daytona International Speedway tweeted.