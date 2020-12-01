Multiple people rescued in 2-alarm apartment building fire in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Fire crews rescued multiple people from a 2-alarm apartment building fire Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said it happened about 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of 273rd Place S. in Federal Way. Two people were rescued from a balcony with no injuries. One person was rescued from a window of the second floor with no injuries.
Multiple agencies responded, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Federal Way apartment building fire. Photo credit: South King Fire & Rescue.