Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Multiple people rescued in 2-alarm apartment building fire in Federal Way

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Federal Way
Q13 FOX

Multiple people rescued from 2-alarm apartment building fire

Fire officials worked to put out an apartment building fire in Federal Way. Several people were rescued from the apartment complex and no injuries were reported.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Fire crews rescued multiple people from a 2-alarm apartment building fire Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said it happened about 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of 273rd Place S. in Federal Way. Two people were rescued from a balcony with no injuries. One person was rescued from a window of the second floor with no injuries.

Multiple agencies responded, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Federal Way apartment building fire. Photo credit: South King Fire & Rescue.