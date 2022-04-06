Expand / Collapse search

Multiple people rescued from apartment fire in Rainier Valley

By FOX 13 News Staff
Multiple people were rescued from an apartment fire in the Rainier Valley.

SEATTLE - Multiple people living in a Rainier Valley apartment were rescued early Wednesday morning after an apartment fire.

Crews responded to a report of a low-rise building fire in the 4800 block of South Henderson Street before 3:45 a.m. 

When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was visible from the second and third floors. 

Seattle fire officials said firefighters used ground ladders to rescue several residents. 

A Metro bus was requested to keep residents warm. 

