Multiple people rescued from apartment fire in Rainier Valley
SEATTLE - Multiple people living in a Rainier Valley apartment were rescued early Wednesday morning after an apartment fire.
Crews responded to a report of a low-rise building fire in the 4800 block of South Henderson Street before 3:45 a.m.
When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was visible from the second and third floors.
Seattle fire officials said firefighters used ground ladders to rescue several residents.
A Metro bus was requested to keep residents warm.
