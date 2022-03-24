3-car crash in Pierce County sends multiple people to the hospital

Multiple people are recovering in the hospital after a 3-car crash in Eatonville.

Graham Fire and Rescue officials say the crash happened early Thursday morning on Mountain Highway at 304th St. E.

Crews say the highway has since reopened. The condition of the drivers involved in the crash is unknown.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram