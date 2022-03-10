Multiple people injured in Belltown apartment fire

At least three people were hurt Thursday morning after a fire at an apartment building in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

Before 3 a.m. crews responded to a fire on the first floor of a residential building in the 2200 block of First Avenue.

Firefighters rescued a man, who was taken to the Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Crews treated a man and woman at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

