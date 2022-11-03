Multiple injuries after vehicle drives off overpass, crashes into 2 cars on I-5 in North Seattle

Troopers are investing a multi-car crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 in North Seattle.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to a report of a multi-car crash near the 130th Street exit.

When firefighters arrived, three cars were involved and two were overturned.

Crews pulled a person from both of the overturned cars.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, a man drove off the 130th overpass, crashed through a construction fence and onto the I-5 lanes.

His car struck two other cars and one of the cars hit debris on the roadway.

A passenger is in critical condition and another driver has non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson told FOX 13 that the driver who went off the overpass is suspected of impairment

Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area and take alternate routes.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.