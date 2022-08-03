3 cars, motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Snohomish County

A portion of State Route 2 in Snohomish County has shut down following a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

According to Washington State Patrol, several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that occurred at milepost 19, between Sultan and Monroe.

It's unclear which driver was killed in the crash.

Troopers say three vehicles were involved, and the motorcycle, though it's unclear if there were any other injuries.

The highway is expected to be closed for about two hours while troopers investigate.