Multiple buildings vandalized in downtown Olympia Friday

OLYMPIA - Multiple buildings were vandalized Friday night in downtown Olympia after a group of more than 50 people was seen gathering in the area.

At about 9:45 p.m., Olympia Police Department and Washington State Patrol responded to reports of dumpster fires and buildings being damaged, some located along Capitol Way.

Officials said at least four people were arrested.

It's unclear how many buildings were vandalized or the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.