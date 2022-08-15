Multiple boats destroyed, building damaged in Seattle marina fire

Investigators are determining what caused a fire that destroyed at least three boats and damaged a building at a Seattle marina Sunday night.

Before 10 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a marina in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South.

The fire response led to road northbound and southbound lanes being blocked on Seward Park Avenue South between Rainier Avenue South and South Fisher Place.

There were reports of three boats on fire.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about one hour and crews remained at the scene for several hours to monitor the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.