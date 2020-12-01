Multiple agencies battle fire at boarded up business near Auburn

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a fire at a boarded up business near Auburn.

According to Valley Regional Fire, it happened in the 4500 block of A Street SE in Pacific. Northbound lanes were blocked as of 7:45 a.m.

Firefighters were able to enter the building, but had to back out due to unsafe conditions.

Valley Regional Fire, Puget Sound Regional Fire and South King Fire are on scene.

No injuries have been reported.