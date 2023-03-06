Multi-car crash on I-5 in Federal Way sends 1 person to hospital

Troopers are investigating a crash on I-5 in Federal Way that sent at least one driver to the hospital and caused a miles-long backup Monday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, just south of South 272nd Street.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash involved a car, a semi without a trailer and two additional vehicles. A driver of one of the cars was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

The crash blocked all lanes of traffic but the roadway reopened before 8:30 a.m.