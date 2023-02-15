2 seriously hurt in crash involving RV on I-5 North in Everett

Two people were seriously hurt after a crash involving multiple cars and an RV Wednesday morning in Everett.

According to the Washington State Patrol, as many as three northbound lanes of I-5 were blocked. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. just north of the State Route 526/Boeing Freeway interchange.

Everett firefighters said two people in the RV suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Troopers said to expect lengthy delays into the afternoon. Check our live traffic map here.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said multiple cars were involved including an overturned camper.

The delay on I-5 North was five miles and growing as of 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.