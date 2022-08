article

Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Monday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, north of JBLM before 6:30 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said eight cars were involved and there were only minor injuries.

Three lanes are blocked because of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.