Mukilteo Police search for bank robbery suspect, FBI assisting in investigation

Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Mukilteo Thursday afternoon, and authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

According to the Mukilteo Police Departmnet (MPD), at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a bank robbery near the corner of Harbour Pointe Boulevard SW and Mukilteo Speedway.

Authorities say the suspect jumped over the counter, grabbed cash from the teller and took off. Staff at the bank say the man did not appear to be holding a weapon, and nobody was injured.

The MPD says the suspect was last seen heading south toward Harbour Pointe Blvd. SW. When officers arrived, they deployed a K-9 unit and drones to assist in the search, but he got away.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, standing at about 5'7". During the robbery, he was wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans, gray and pink Seattle Mariners hat, clear gloves, brown shoes, a yellow facemask and dark sunglasses.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The MPD is currently investigating in collaboration with the FBI.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, that may have information for officers is asked to email the MPD at crimetips@mukilteowa.gov.

This is a developing story.