Mt. Baker Ski Area opening at limited capacity on Nov. 17

The Mount Baker Ski Area will be opening with limited operations, severing season pass-holders only, on Thursday, Nov. 17. The following day, the ski area will be open for pass-holders and day ticket holders.

"After getting a nice dump of snow about a week and a half ago, we have been in a record dry spell for November. However, we are still sitting on a decent amount of snow to be able to begin limited operations on a good number of our main runs. We are not trying to oversell this at all, however, with the snow holding up and the nice weather lately, we’re are saying it’s a nice time to be back in the mountains," the ski area said on its website.

On Thursday, only the lifts at Heather Meadows Base Area will be open, and only open for season pass holders:

Chair 1 OPEN

Chair 2 OPEN

Chair 3,4 OPEN

Chair 6 OPEN

Heather Meadows Handle Tow (HT-1) CLOSED

The lodge at the Heather Meadows Base Area will be open, as well as the parking lot (8 a.m. to 11 p.m.) and parking on Highway 542 is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The lodge at White Salmon Base Area are closed, but the one at Raven Hut is open. There is no highway parking or parking lot availability at White Salmon and Raven Hut.

Make sure you double-check road and mountain conditions before you head out. There will be a variable snow base changing with elevation and terrain.