Mountlake Terrace PD seek suspect who stole vape stand from deli shop

Police in Mountlake Terrace are asking for the public's help to identify a man who walked out of a store with a vape stand.

Video shows a suspect walking into the EZ Deli Mart in the Melody Hill area on Jan 31. The man has a bandage on his hand and was wearing a FedEx jacket.

The suspect is seen walking around the store, then goes over to the vape stand. He ripped out the display and walked out with it, knocking stuff all over the floor.

Detectives say he got away with $2,000 worth of vape products.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Information that leads to an arrest can earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

RELATED: Police seek Good Samaritan-turned-bad who stole elderly woman's credit card

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Text the info through the P3 Tips App that can you download to your cell phone for free.