Mountain Loop Highway closes for the season on Dec. 3

article

With the snow hitting the ground in higher elevations, Snohomish County Public Works will close Mountain Loop Highway at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 for the rest of the season.

The closure is for traffic in both directions and will be officially enforced from the Deer Creek Gate to the west and the Bedal Creek Gate to the east.

"We don’t want to wait any longer as snow has started to accumulate in the higher elevations. Our number one priority is to keep motorists safe as they travel throughout the county," Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said.

A stretch of the road, 14 miles, is gravel and closed each winter due to snow and road conditions.

During the summer months, more than 100 cars on average use this route each day with up to 200 cars traveling each day on the weekend, according to the department of public works.

You can see a map of the road closures here.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram