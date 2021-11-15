Mount Vernon residents prepare for major flooding as Skagit River nears record flood level

The mayor of the City of Mount Vernon declared a civil emergency Monday as the Skagit River approached the flood record.

A river flood warning is in effect until Thursday morning, but some parts of town were already dealing with the overflow.

Skagit River is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet Tuesday, topping the 1990 record crest of 37.4 feet. Moderate flooding is taking over Edgewater Park. On the edge of the dike next to the park lives Rochelle Parker and her family.

"I’m a little scared. I’m a little bit nervous," said Parker.

As the river inches closer to record flood levels, city officials said the west side of Mount Vernon could be hit the hardest. Several volunteers moved fast to fill sandbags and deliver them to businesses and residents like Parker.

"That’s what we should do, right? We should help our communities," said Ed Stripling, a volunteer who rushed to help a friend evacuate from flooding in Hamilton. "Nothing you can do about Mother Nature. Only thing you can do is try to protect property and lives and things like that and help out your community."

"Everybody kind of helps everybody out, especially in this neck of the woods where catastrophe happens you know," laughed Parker.

Volunteers, including Parker’s son-in-law, delivered and stacked sandbags at her front door to prevent potential flooding from spilling in.

"Inside, I’ve got all my pictures, my keepsakes and stuff—that’s at ground level, we put it up higher. So, if the water does come in, it won’t be too much of a loss," said Parker.

Several dozens of people stopped by the river walk, taking pictures and recording videos. Many of them said they were shocked to see Skagit River so high.

"Never did think it was going to be this bad. Oh my gosh, no way," said Rainey Jack, who walks along the river walk daily with his wife, Melissa Marks.

"Can’t believe we’re getting to this step," said Marks. "Yesterday we were here and it wasn’t as high as it was. But over the night it increased dramatically."

The river is forecast to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

City of Mount Vernon partnered with the American Red Cross to open a shelter. Those looking for a safe space to avoid the flooding is welcome at Bethany Covenant Church, located at 1318 S. 18th Street, in Mount Vernon.

Western Skagit County is also under a high wind warning until Monday evening. Damaging wind gusts reached as high as 55 miles per hour. Downed trees and power lines are expected. People are advised to stay in a safe room and avoid windows.

