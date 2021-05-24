Mount Vernon man missing after Hidden Lake Trail hike

article

Search and rescue crews were back in the mountains of Skagit County Monday morning to search for a missing hiker who never made it home from Hidden Lake Trail.

According to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified about 8:30 p.m. Saturday that 66-year-old Thomas Simonseth of Mount Vernon had not returned from the day hike.

He had planned to take the Hidden Lake Trail about nine miles east of Marblemount and was expected to be home by 7 p.m.. Two friends with mountaineering experience had hiked into the area to look for him but was unable to locate him. They spent the night hoping to continue their search in the morning.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from various search and rescue groups, began an official search on Sunday at 7 a.m. The search continued throughout the day but crews were unable to find Simonseth.

The search was set to resume again Monday morning.

