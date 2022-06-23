Mount Vernon man arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor in the head

A man was arrested for allegedly entering his neighbor's apartment and stabbing one of the residents in the head.

On June 22, Mount Vernon Police responded to a call in the 1300 block of N. Laventure Road for reports of a person with a knife and that "there was blood everywhere."

According to police, the 63-year-old suspect came to a neighboring apartment, brandishing a 9-inch knife. A 31-year-old resident of that apartment tried to get the knife away from the suspect.

During the fight, the 31-year-old was stabbed in the head. He had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for the charges of first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

Police don't know what led up to the incident, but say the two knew each other and that there is no threat to the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist investigators are asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number (360) 428-3211 or during business hours call Mount Vernon Police at (360) 336-6271.