Motorcyclist killed in Tacoma crash

Tacoma police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. in the intersection of South 19th Street and Sprague.

Police said that a motorcyclist was going at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and struck a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital to be checked out for injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

