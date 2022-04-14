Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing with car in Everett

article

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized in critical condition following a crash with a car in Everett.

Everett police and fire crews were called to a crash in the 11400 block of Evergreen Way around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police told FOX 13 News that there were no signs of impairment from the driver of the car. Police were unable to check for the motorcyclist.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Evergreen Way were down to one lane in each direction for a time.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram