Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch along SR 410 in Buckley
BUCKLEY, Wash. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday morning on State Route 410 in Pierce County.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the motorcycle left the road around noon and crashed into a ditch on SR 410 at 262nd Ave E in Buckley.
Troopers said SR 410 westbound was blocked and traffic would be diverted while the investigation continued. It was unclear what caused the crash.
