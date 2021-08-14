Expand / Collapse search
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch along SR 410 in Buckley

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Buckley
Q13 FOX

BUCKLEY, Wash. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday morning on State Route 410 in Pierce County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the motorcycle left the road around noon and crashed into a ditch on SR 410 at 262nd Ave E in Buckley.

Troopers said SR 410 westbound was blocked and traffic would be diverted while the investigation continued. It was unclear what caused the crash.

