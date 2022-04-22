Mother of Oakley Carlson to be sentenced for child endangerment of another child

The mother of Oakley Carlson, a 5-year-old girl who has been missing since at least February of 2021, will be sentenced on Friday.

Earlier this month, Jordan Bowers pleaded guilty to withholding necessary medication from another child. She was charged with second-degree abandonment for failing to provide medication for that child.

Last month Oakley's father, Andrew Carlson, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for charges involving the same child. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance. He changed his plea to guilty of the two felony counts.

Carlson and Bowers were charged in December after deputies said that they had not been providing medication to another child in their care as required by her doctor for over a year. With that information, prosecutors charged Carlson and Bowers with second-degree abandonment of a dependent person, which is a felony.

Investigators said the circumstances of Oakley's disappearance are suspicious. The parents claim the last time they saw Oakley alive was Nov. 30.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case please contact detectives at the non-emergency number at 360-533-8765 or Detective Sgt. Paul Logan 360-964-1729. You can also email sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.