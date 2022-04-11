Mother of Oakley Carlson pleads guilty to withholding medication from other child

The mother of Oakley Carlson, a 5-year-old girl who has been missing since at least February of 2021, has pleaded guilty to withholding necessary medication from another child.

Jordan Bowers was charged with second-degree abandonment for failing to provide medication to her 6-year-old child.

"The medication is necessary for her physical wellbeing and puts her at risk for physical impairment and could eventually result in death," according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office.

Bowers will be sentenced on April 22.

Oakley's father, Andrew Carlson, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for charges involving the same child.

Earlier this month, Carlson pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance. He changed his plea to guilty of the two felony counts.

Carlson and Bowers, Oakley Carlson's parents, were charged in December after deputies said that they had not been providing medication to another child in their care as required by her doctor for over a year. With that information, prosecutors charged Carlson and Bowers with second-degree abandonment of a dependent person, which is a felony.

Detectives say Oakley's disappearance is "suspicious," and her parents have been uncooperative with investigators regarding her whereabouts and the time frame she went missing. She was not reported missing by her parents. A concerned neighbor called in a welfare check on Dec. 6, 2021 after reporting not seeing Oakley in quite some time.

Bowers and Carlson have not been charged in Oakley's disappearance.

If you have any information that may be helpful in Oakley's disappearance, please contact detectives at the non-emergency number at 360-533-8765 or Detective Sgt. Paul Logan 360-964-1729. You can also email sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

