Mother in Puyallup pleads for help finding stolen angel necklace with daughter’s ashes

A woman in Puyallup already struggling to make ends meet because of Covid-19 restrictions is now also dealing the emotional trauma of being a victim of crime.

Kayla Moritz, who is preparing to deal with another government shutdown of the bar where she works, says her apartment at Meridian Pointe in Puyallup was one of five units burglarized on November 12.

“They stole about $3,000 to $4,000 worth of stuff including my gaming system, hunting and fishing knives and cash I had for my rent,” said Kayla Moritz.

What hurts the most though is the theft of the stainless steel Angel urn necklace with a Topaz birthstone that she had made for her daughter who died in childbirth almost four years ago. The inscription reads: "My Angel, Rowyn Kaye, S. Born 11.23.16"

The necklace was laying on top of her daughter’s urn which the thieves also went through looking for valuables. “I kind of broke down. I haven’t been in my apartment. Already called all the pawn shops in a 10 mile radius,” said Moritz.

Advertisement

She’s hoping someone will return the necklace with her daughter’s ashes to the office at her apartment complex at 407 Valley Ave NE or at the Puyallup Police station 311 W Pioneer Ave, and reference Puyallup PD case #2031701813. You can also call the Puyallup PD non-emergency number at (253) 841-5415.

If you know who stole the necklace or have any information on a suspect or suspects, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (4877) or submit the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It is anonymous.