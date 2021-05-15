Mother-in-law of City Council President M. Lorena González dies after West Seattle condo fire

A condo unit fire near Seattle City Council President, M. Lorena González's home has claimed the life of her 79-year-old mother-in-law.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the complex near the 4400 block of 44th Ave. SW in West Seattle. González confirmed the fire happened in her mother-in-law, Mary Lou William’s condo unit, two floors above the councilmember’s home.

Following the tragic loss, González released a statement that said in part:

"My family is deeply saddened to share that last night we said goodbye to my 79-year old mother-in-law, Mary Lou Williams, who passed away after sustaining significant injuries from a fire in her condo unit located just two floors above our condo. My husband, Cameron and his brother Carlos, have lost their beloved mother and my daughter, Nadia, has lost her Grandma."

Crews were able to fully extinguish the fire Friday night and found Williams. Officials said she was in critical condition and paramedics took her to Harborview Medical Center. Williams later died from her sustained injuries. Gonzalez said her and her family were not home when the fire occurred.

"I am grateful to the Seattle Police Department, the Seattle Fire Department and our first responders for their efforts to stop the fire from spreading further and for their rescue efforts," Gonzalez said in a statement Friday.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, Seattle Fire Department David Cuerpo told Q13 News. Officials are still investigating the cause, but say an electrical failure is a likely cause.

González said in her statement that her immediate family's unit was spared, the building was deemed uninhabitable after the fire and asks the public for privacy as they grieve their loss.

