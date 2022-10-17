Mother charged for allegedly taking 5-year-old daughter during supervised visit

A mother accused of running off with her 5-year-old daughter during a supervised visit has been charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 9, the child was having a scheduled, supervised visit with her mother, 30-year-old Kiana Sanchez, at the Indaba Center on E. Madison Street in Seattle when Sanchez ran out of the building with the child.

When the child was reunited with her father days later, she recalled: "mommy tricked the lady. And mommy said ‘can we have some water?' And she tricked them… mommy just lie… I saw mommy do it. I saw mommy say ‘can we have some waters please' and I said ‘no mama’ and get goes downstairs and now my momma's run," according to court documents.

After "long telephone negotiations" with Sanchez's family, she turned herself in and was arrested without incident three days later, according to court documents.

"The defendant has a long history of interfering with the court-ordered parenting plan. Despite the safeguards put in place by the Parenting Plan, the defendant took advantage of the circumstances of the supervised visit to deceive the professional supervisor and abduct [the child] without lawful authority. She absconded with [the child] for three days while a nationwide search took place to locate the missing child. The tips received in this case reported possible sightings of [the child] in Sacramento and Las Vegas while she was missing," according to court documents.

Sanchez was charged with first-degree custodial interference (domestic violence) and a judge set bail at $50,000

The child was unharmed during the incident.