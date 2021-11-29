More than 900 Tahoma School District students to get second vaccine dose this week

article

Tahoma School District students age 5–11 will be getting their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The Puget Sound Fire Department, King County Medic One and the Tahoma School District have partnered to hold a follow-up vaccination clinic to get kids their second dose of the vaccine. Clinics will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Tahoma High School.

Children got their first dose at vaccine clinics in early November.

"Puget Sound Fire is proud to be a partner in protecting the wellness of the communities we serve," said Puget Sound fire chief Matt Morris. "Today, that means COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, in addition to our traditional emergency response role. Our CARES program, employing nurses focused on community health and wellness, leaves us well positioned to meet this urgent need."

The clinic will utilize a mobile vaccination unit provided by Puget Sound Fire and Medic One. The unit first served adult family homes in Kent, then expanded service to the whole Puget Sound Fire response area, including SeaTac, Covington, Maple Valley and unincorporated communities.

Puget Sound Fire expects to help fully vaccinate more than 900 Tahoma School District students this week.

