Power restored to nearly 8,000 homes, businesses in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

Power has been restored to nearly 8,000 customers in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood following an outage.

Reports of the outage started coming in at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, and Seattle City Light has sent out crews to investigate. Officials say the outage has shut down traffic lights, and urge drivers to treat all dark signals as four-way stops.

At its peak, 7,685 customers did not have power.

Service was restored to everyone impacted by this outage by 3:00 p.m.

It was unclear what caused the outage.

