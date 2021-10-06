More than 70% of Washingtonians 12 and up are fully vaccinated, DOH reports

article

More than 70% of people 12 and up have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Washington.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, 70.7% of people are fully vaccinated. Aggregate data including the state’s Immunization Information System, Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs reports 4.6 million Washingtonians are fully vaccinated out of the state’s estimated 6.5 million people age 12 and up.

As it stands, DOH says 670,207 people have contracted COVID-19 to date, and 7,860 people have died from the virus.

This comes as the state recovers from its largest-ever spike in COVID hospitalizations, which topped out in late August at nearly 1,600 admissions in a single week, and a seven-day admission rate of 20.69.

Currently, hospitals are at just over 1,000 admissions in the last week. Hospitals across the state are at roughly 91% occupancy, with nearly one in five patients having COVID-19.

RELATED: UW Medicine to deny organ transplants to unvaccinated patients

READ MORE: Washington woman dies of 'rare' blood clot after receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram