Expand / Collapse search

More than 70% of eligible King Co. residents get COVID shot

By AP News Staff
Published 
News
Associated Press
FILE - A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Health Service in Jerusalem on August 1, 2021. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images) article

(Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

SEATTLE - More than 70% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

King County Executive Dow Constantine on Tuesday announced the milestone. He said more than 1.6 million residents in the county which includes Seattle have received at least one dose.

Authorities urged people who haven’t been vaccinated yet to get a shot.

"This is an important milestone and remarkable achievement, but as the current Delta surge shows, we still have too many eligible and unprotected," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "The full approval of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine by FDA should reassure anyone who has been reluctant to be vaccinated with the emergency use authorization."

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram