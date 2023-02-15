More than $2.2M worth of drugs seized, 2 arrested in Renton drug bust

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Renton Police Department)

Renton detectives and SWAT members conducted a Valentine's Day drug bust just south of town, seizing more than $2.2 million worth of drugs and cash.

Authorities say they ran a long-term narcotics investigation at a home just outside the south end of the city limits, developing probable cause for a search warrant of the property. Officers served the warrant on Tuesday, where they arrested two suspects.

According to police, they seized drugs with a total street value of $2,240,618.

Their findings included:

$18,727 in cash

1.31 pounds of heroin ($59,620)

13.42 pounds of meth ($243,468)

41.23 pounds of cocaine ($1,870,954)

31,621 fentanyl pills ($158,105)

85 grams of fentanyl powder ($8,471)

In total, officers recovered more than 56 pounds of narcotics, as well as four firearms—one of them reported stolen. Officers also seized two vehicles at the property.