More than $17M worth of drugs seized in 2022 by King County deputies

The King County Sheriff's Office said more than $17 million worth drugs were seized by the agency last year and officials continue to ramp up their efforts in keeping them off the streets.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, Executive Dow Constantine and Undersheriff Jesse Anderson gave a progress report and highlighted some of the significant busts from 2022, which include:

30 pounds of fentanyl powder

755,000 fentanyl pills

465 pounds of meth

16 pounds of cocaine

26.5 pounds of heroin

30 guns

$737,00 in cash

In total, deputies seized about $17.5 million worth of drugs.

Over the weekend, Seattle police officers arrested eight people and confiscated about 130 grams of drugs. About half were fentanyl pills and powder. Investigators said two of the suspects had guns on them and a third had stolen credit cards.

Public health officials are working to lower the number of people dying from fentynal. In 2022, there were nearly 700 deaths, which is an increase from 2020 when under 200 people died in King County.

