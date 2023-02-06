Expand / Collapse search

More than $17M worth of drugs seized in 2022 by King County deputies

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
King County
FOX 13 Seattle

King County to detail 2022 drug busts

King County Executive Dow Constantine and Undersheriff Jesse Anderson will be speaking about the significant drug busts made by the sheriff's office last year.

BURIEN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office said more than $17 million worth drugs were seized by the agency last year and officials continue to ramp up their efforts in keeping them off the streets. 

(King County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, Executive Dow Constantine and Undersheriff Jesse Anderson gave a progress report and highlighted some of the significant busts from 2022, which include: 

  • 30 pounds of fentanyl powder
  • 755,000 fentanyl pills
  • 465 pounds of meth
  • 16 pounds of cocaine
  • 26.5 pounds of heroin
  • 30 guns
  • $737,00 in cash

In total, deputies seized about $17.5 million worth of drugs. 

One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills
article

One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills

One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. 

Over the weekend, Seattle police officers arrested eight people and confiscated about 130 grams of drugs. About half were fentanyl pills and powder. Investigators said two of the suspects had guns on them and a third had stolen credit cards. 

Public health officials are working to lower the number of people dying from fentynal. In 2022, there were nearly 700 deaths, which is an increase from 2020 when under 200 people died in King County. 
 