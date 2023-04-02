More snow falls over Snoqualmie Pass

More snowfall for the spring season. Winter weather led to slushy and slick roads Sunday, but that didn't stop skiers and snowboarders from getting some time on fresh powder.

The Summit at Snoqualmie's Alpental parking lots filled to max capacity just under 30 minutes from the time lifts started running Sunday morning. Dozens of families bundled up in all their gear as flurries steadily came down.

FOX 13 News talked with one dad who said there were some sketchy points on the drive up. But, overall, not too bad for a spring ski day.

"This is awesome," said Alex Powell, a skier and snowboarder. "Yeah, I mean, normally it's not like this. Normally warmer and slushier, this is great."

Summit West at Snoqualmie pass is already closed for the season. Pending more snow, the resort hopes to keep Alpental open for another month.



